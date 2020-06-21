Man, wife commit suicide one after other, leave people baffled

By Qayam Updated: June 22, 2020, 3:40 pm IST
suicide
Representational Photo

Pune: A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Pune in Maharashtra hours after her husband hanged himself, police said on Sunday.

Suraj Soni (27) used to work as a private security guard and clean vehicles at a housing society in Nana Peth, and his wife Kareena was employed as a domestic help in several flats there, a Samarth police station official said.

“The couple hail from Nepal and used to live in the outhouse of the residential complex. On Sunday morning, Kareena and her brother found Suraj hanging in his room. When her brother came back after informing relatives and people known to them, he found Kareena hanging from the ceiling as well,” he said.

The officer said no suicide note had been found from the spot and all angles, including that of a domestic dispute, were being probed.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close