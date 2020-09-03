Man with jet pack spotted by pilots in LA, prompts investigation

Los Angeles: In a rare sight, two commercial pilots on Sunday spotted a man with a flying jet pack, over 3,000 feet in the air. The pilot of American Airlines 1997 flight from Philadephia first had this novel sight and informed the air control in Los Angeles.

The exchange between the air control operator and the pilot was captured and posted by LiveAct.net, which shares live and archived recordings of air-traffic-control radio transmissions.

The pilot said the person was 300 yards to the plane’s left, and about 30 seconds later, another pilot said he had also seen the man pass by. The controller, after asking the pilot of JetBlue Flight 23 to keep a lookout, added, “Only in L.A.”

The pilots are often trained in spotting the smallest of the objects in the air. While drones and other small birds are a regular sight to the pilots, this was indeed a new one.

Both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Federal Aviation Administration are probing to find out the man.