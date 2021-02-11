Manasa Varanasi from Telangana wins Miss India World 2020 title

Hyderabad: The VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 title was bagged by Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana. Haryana’s Kanika Sheokand was named VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020, while VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner Up was crowned by Uttar Pradesh’s Manya Singh.

A total of 31 finalists were shortlisted for the finale in Mumbai on Wednesday in a nationwide virtual search. Actors Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock were part of the jury panel.

Miss World 2019-2nd Runner-up and Miss World Asia 2019; Suman Rao crowned her successor Manasa Varanasi at the Miss World pageant scheduled for later this year to represent India

Source: INN