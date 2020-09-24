Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari test positive on set, Rampal home quarantined

By Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 24th September 2020 4:54 pm IST
Photo: Instagram/ @rampal72

Mumbai: Actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari have tested Covid positive on the sets of upcoming courtroom drama, “Nail Polish”. Shooting of the film has been temporarily halted and the cast and crew including lead actor Arjun Rampal will be tested again for the virus.

Arjun Rampal took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday to share the news. The actor is currently under home quarantine.

“Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them,” Arjun Rampal wrote.

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, “Nail Polish” will premiere on Zee5.

Source: IANS

