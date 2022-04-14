Mancherial: Man arrested for stealing motorbikes

Published: 14th April 2022 1:06 pm IST
Stolen motorbikes.

Mancherial: A person was arrested by the police for lifting motorbikes in various parts of Mancherial and selling them on a popular online marketplace. Nine two-wheelers worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from the accused, Kota Ravi by the police.

In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan stated, “the accused person was Kota Ravi, a 24-year-old hailing from Mallampet village in Kothapalli Mandal and resident of Gopalwada in Mancherial district headquarters. Ravi was detained while moving suspiciously at IB Chowk during a vehicle check carried out by Sub-Inspector A Gangaram.”

Ravi confessed while being investigated that he committed crimes to have a lavish lifestyle. He said that lifting motorbikes with the knowledge he gained from his job made it easier for him to do this. He also admitted to stealing two-wheelers parked in front of Mancherial homes and made it clear that he was selling vehicles on online platforms, the police said.

