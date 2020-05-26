Mandana goes live on Insta after rumours claim she contracted COVID-19

Mumbai: Actress Mandana Karimi went live on Instagram to dismiss rumours that claimed that she had contracted coronavirus.

No, I haven’t got coronavirus: Mandana Karimi

During the live session, she said, “No, I haven’t got coronavirus. I just got an eye infection, which I am taking care of, with my doctor”.

The actress who reacted to the rumours said, “Guys, educate yourselves, before making any suggestions to anyone. When you don’t even know about the symptoms of any sort of sickness, you can’t really be a doctor and you can’t be making assumptions”.

Eye infection

Talking about her eye infection, the actress said, “Make sure you are careful because this can happen to you as we keep using hand sanitizers even at home… Probably it has contacted my eye and that is why this has happened”.

She suggested her fans not to take any medicine for kind of illness unless doctor suggested it.

