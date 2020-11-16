Mandhol village in Shimla receives snowfall

Syed AzamUpdated: 16th November 2020 10:17 am IST
snowfall
Photo: ANI

Shimla: Mandhol village in Shimla district was covered under a thick blanket of snow on Monday as the area witnessed a spell of snow since last night.

Trees and houses were seen covered in white snow, while locals remain indoors in the village.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh western disturbance–an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings winter snow and rains to northern parts of the Indian subcontinent–is set to affect weather across the northern half of the country.

Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh today.

Moreover, there will be cloudy sky and a possibility of light rain or snow towards evening in Shimla, AccuWeather reported.

The air in Shimla has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. “Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation,” it added.

