Mandira Bedi adopts four-year-old girl

Mumbai, Oct 26 : Actress Mandira Bedi and her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, have adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. Mandira has revealed on Instagram that Tara became a part of the family on July 28 this year.

“She has come to us….like a blessing from above…Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit.With eyes that sparkle like stars

Sister to her Vir.Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed .Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020,” she wrote.

With her note, Mandira uploaded a picture of Tara sitting between Mandira and her husband, Raj Kaushal. The couple’s nine-year-old son Vir can also be seen in the frame.

Celebrities and fans have showered the family with love and blessings.

“God bless you and your little twinkling star. Tara,” actress Vidya Malavade commented.

“Proud of you Mandiraji. God bless you all,” wrestler Sangram Singh commented.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.