Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 14th February 2022 10:40 am IST
Mandira Bedi with late husband Raj Kaushal (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: On their 23rd wedding anniversary, Mandira Bedi shared a touching message remembering her late husband Raj Kaushal.

“It would have been our 23rd wedding anniversary today. #Valentine’s Day,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a broken heart emoji to the note.

In the beloved memory of Raj Kaushal, Mandira dropped a few pictures from their wedding ceremony.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Shaadi Ke Laddoo’, died on June 30, 2021, after suffering a heart attack.

He and Mandira welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara in 2020.

