Mandoli Jail deputy superintendent tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: The deputy superintendent of the Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

“The officer was on leave since May 11 as he had fever. He got himself tested for COVID-19 at Ganga Ram Hospital and the report came positive on Wednesday,” a senior jail official said.

The deputy superintendent lives in Sarai Rohilla and is currently under home quarantine. The contact tracing is being done, he said.

Earlier, the assistant superintendent of the Rohini Jail had tested positive for COVID-19, days after 15 inmates from the prison contracted the disease.

Source: PTI

