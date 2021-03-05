Mandy Moore’s dog is cancer free

Los Angeles, March 4 : Hollywood actress Mandy Moore on Thursday revealed that the day her son August Harrison was born, was also the day when her pet dog, Jackson was declared cancer free, just hours before she went into labour.

“In the flutter of all things Gus, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that this guy got a clean bill of health. His tumor was benign. Cancer-free,” Moore wrote on Instagram stories.

“We found out three hours before I went into labor and I know what my relief was what set thing in motion. So much gratitude these days. We love you so much Jackson!!!” she added.

Last month, Moore had revealed that Jackson was diagnosed with cancer and underwent surgery a week before Moore welcomed her son with husband, singer Taylor Goldsmith. She had shared the news of their son’s arrival on Instagram.

