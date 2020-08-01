Mandya man stabs mom to death for objecting to meet friends

Mandya, Aug 1 : A 21-year-old BBM student stabbed mother to death because she objected to his going out to meet friends, said an official, here on Saturday.

“Manu Sharma stabbed his mother to death after a petty fight as she objected to his going out to meet friends and also some other issues,” Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Parasuram told IANS.

Mandya is 100 km southwest of Bengaluru.

Sharma’s mother didn’t approve of him going out to meet friends during the lockdown. “She also didn’t like him talking to a girl related to the family,” he said.

Sharma was also said to be depressed as he couldn’t make it to the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, he wanted to go out to meet his friends. But his mother objected to that and scolded him. “Following a petty quarrel, in a fit of rage, Sharma beat the mother and stabbed her to death. He then fled the spot,” Parasuram said.

Later, when his younger brother arrived home, he saw the mother in the pool of blood and alerted everybody.

The police arrested Sharma on Thursday under IPC Sections 302 and 201. He is in judicial custody and said to be remorseful over the matricide.

