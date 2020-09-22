Mangaluru: 1 held for consuming drugs at dancer Kishore party

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 22nd September 2020 2:48 pm IST
Mangaluru: One held for consuming drugs at dancer Kishore Shetty's party

Mangaluru: Mangaluru city police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly consuming drugs at a drug party organised by dancer Kishore Shetty, informed Vikas Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru city.

The accused, who hails from Manipur, has been taken into police custody for further interrogation.

Shetty and Akhil Noushil were arrested by the city crime branch police (CCB) on September 19 for allegedly peddling and consuming drugs.
Kishore had acted in a Bollywood movie ‘ABCD’ and was also a part of a television reality show.

More details in this regard are awaited. 

Source: ANI
READ:  3 arrested for murder of Suresh Raina's relatives: Punjab CM
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close