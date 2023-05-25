Mangaluru: Dubai-bound aircraft suffers bird hit on runway, take-off cancelled

A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight carrying 160 passengers moving on the runway of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) suffered a bird hit on Thursday morning, local media reported.

The incident took place when the flight was about to take off at around 8:30 am when the bird hit one of the wings of the plane.

As per the report, the pilot immediately notified Air Traffic Control and the takeoff was cancelled.

Around 160 passengers were deboarded from the Dubai-based IndiGo flight.

The authorities have made alternative arrangements for the passengers to travel to Dubai. The passengers were later accommodated on another flight from IndiGo to Dubai. The rescheduled Dubai flight departed at 11.05 am. The flight is being checked by technicians.

Bird strikes only rarely pose a significant threat to flight safety, but are almost always fatal to the birds.

The majority of bird strikes mishaps involve a bird being either sucked into a jet engine or flying into a windscreen.

(With inputs from PTI).