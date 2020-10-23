Mangaluru: Shaheen’s Falcon PU College felicitates NEET achievers

Mangaluru: It was indeed a proud moment for Falcon Group of Institutions with its spectacular NEET results proven yet again breaking its own record in NEET 2020. It has set a new record for itself in procuring the remarkable results.

To acknowledge and honour the students for their outstanding performance, Shaheen’s Falcon PU College, Mangaluru campus hosted a felicitation ceremony on October 18 at Circuit House, Kadri Hills, in the city. The occasion was presided over by the former district in-charge minister, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader and proud parents were also part of the celebration.

The MLA congratulated the students for their remarkable achievement and appreciated the Falcon management, faculties and staff for their support in bringing out amazing results in the very first year of its inception at the Mangaluru campus.