Manhole mishap: Mayor hands over 2BHK houses to kin of victims

Hyderabad: As promised, the state government provided 2-bedroom hall kitchen (2BHK) houses to family members of the two workers who were washed away in a manhole at LB Nagar. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Monday handed over one double bedroom house each to both families.

Vijayalaxmi took to Twitter and wrote, “As promised & as per the instructions of Minister @KTRTRS, Garu handed over double bedroom houses, Along with MLA @D_SudheerReddy Garu & @ZC_LBNagar, to the families of deceased contract labour who lost their lives cleaning the sewerage at BN Reddy Nagar. @trspartyonline https://t.co/lr6abYyZBi.”

Sanction letters for homes in Jai Bhavani Nagar and Vanasthalipuram, which were built under the state government’s dignity housing scheme, were handed to the families of Ananthaiah and Shiva in the presence of president Musi Riverfront Development Corporation ltd (MRDCL) and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy.

Financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 per person was also provided to both families. On August 3, Ananthaiah and Shiva entered a manhole at Padmavati Nagar for sewerage work and died inside eventually. After the two workers did not return for a long time, other workers reported it to the police, who began efforts to track them down.

While Shiva’s body was recovered the next day, Ananthaiah’s was found mdays later. GHMC personnel which was engaged to trace Ananthaiah, found the body floating in a hatch about 10 feet deep in Padmavati colony on August 9.

Hyderabad mayor presents oxygen concentators to hospitals under the auspices of Riverside City

The core representatives of Healingtrain Foundation on Monday also handed over COVID-19 Relief material to city mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi to help control COVID outbreak in Hyderabad city.

The Mayor presented a total of 19 oxygen concentrators and 1600 n95 masks to Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital, King Koti Hospital, Chest Hospital, Uni Corpus, Sivanand Leprosy Home, a major hospitals in the city.

Riverside City (USA) mayor Patricia Dawson of California also handed over oxygen concentrators to Hyderabad. In the year 2000, the Sister City agreement was signed between Riverside City and Hyderabad.

City Mayor Vijayalakshmi thanked her Riverside City counterpart and also the Healingtrain Foundation team for their kind gesture of providing free oxygen concentrators to ease the COVID-19 situation here.