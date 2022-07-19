Mani Ratnam gets hospitalised, here’s his health update

Mani Ratnam has underwent a test for Covid and results are still awaited

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 19th July 2022 1:18 pm IST
Mani Ratnam (Twitter)

Chennai: Ace director Mani Ratnam on Tuesday was admitted to a private hospital in the city where he underwent a test for Covid. Sources close to the director said that the test results have not come out yet.

Talking to IANS, a source close to the director said: “He was running a temperature this morning and decided to get it checked and has therefore gone to a private hospital where he has been admitted. They are suspecting it to be Covid-19.”

The source said that Mani Ratnam, however, is feeling much better now than he did in the morning.

On the work front, the director’s upcoming film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The film is based on the classic Tamil novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ by eminent writer Kalki.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A. R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam’s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

