Maniesh Paul challenges fans to ‘Beat The Genius’

Mumbai, Nov 5 : Maniesh Paul will host a quiz show that will test general knowledge in a bid to beat the genius.

The show is titled “Beat The Genius”, and the genius here is quiz master Parnab Mukherjee.

“We spend so much time at home hooked to our smartphones and playing quizzes. This show is a challenging and fun way to race your inquisitive minds and learn something more every time,” said Maniesh.

“‘Beat The Genius’ will engage the audience with its innovative take on the quiz format. I am positive that this exciting show will have the entire family hooked,” he added.

The show will launch on November 10 on the Flipkart app.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.