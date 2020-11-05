Maniesh Paul challenges fans to ‘Beat The Genius’

News Desk 1Published: 6th November 2020 4:12 am IST
Maniesh Paul challenges fans to 'Beat The Genius'

Mumbai, Nov 5 : Maniesh Paul will host a quiz show that will test general knowledge in a bid to beat the genius.

The show is titled “Beat The Genius”, and the genius here is quiz master Parnab Mukherjee.

“We spend so much time at home hooked to our smartphones and playing quizzes. This show is a challenging and fun way to race your inquisitive minds and learn something more every time,” said Maniesh.

“‘Beat The Genius’ will engage the audience with its innovative take on the quiz format. I am positive that this exciting show will have the entire family hooked,” he added.

The show will launch on November 10 on the Flipkart app.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  3 cops hurt as Maoists trigger IED blast in Jharkhand
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 6th November 2020 4:12 am IST
Back to top button