Maninder Buttar’s new Punjabi song releases on Thursday

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 6th August 2020 7:15 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 5 : Punjabi actress Tania features in the upcoming music video of singer Maninder Buttar.

Maninder took to Instagram to share the first poster of the song, “Teri meri ladayi”, which features Tania, who recently starred in the Punjabi hit film, “Sufna”

” ‘Teri Meri Ladayi’ tomorrow (Thursday) 11:11AM,” Maninder captioned the post.

In the poster, Maninder poses with a dog.

Maninder has composed the track, which is a duet that also features the voice of Akasa.

Fans are naturally excited.

“Waiting to see your and Tania’s chemistry,” a user commented.

“Loved the poster. Excited for tomorrow,” another one commented.

Maninder rose to fame with his songs “Yaari” and “Saakhiyan”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

