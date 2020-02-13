Manipur based brothers create low-cost paddy threshing machine

A+ A-

Imphal: In a bid to make paddy harvesting easier and more affordable for farmers, two brothers from Manipur have pioneered an innovative low-cost paddy threshing machine.

The economically feasible threshing machine operates with a portable water pump and uses petrol as its fuel.

Brothers, Mohammad Fakar-ud-din Epham and Mohammad Ali -Ahmad Epham from the Kwakta Khuman village in Manipur created the machine.

“The present cost for threshing equipment costs around 7 to 10 lakh rupees in the market. Considering the dire need of farmers and bring a solution to it, I have created this low-cost machine so that it will help farmers while also boost the state’s economy,” said 35-year-old Fakar-ud-din Epham.

Threshing is an important step in paddy harvesting and threshing machines usually cost two to seven lakh rupees in the market, which very few farmers are able to afford.

“People who couldn’t find job opportunities are now working here with my brother. That is a good thing. There are many youths who are unemployed in our village. I appreciate him for that as it is helping them take care of many families,” said the elder brother Ali Ahmad Epham.

The brothers run an iron workshop in the village, where besides the machine, they have also installed a hatching egg incubator box that incubates chicken and ducks. The brothers have also employed over 25 people along with them.