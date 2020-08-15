Manipur CM urges detractors not to assess govt blindly

Imphal, Aug 15 : Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Saturday that those criticising his government should first seek details of the government policies, programmes, plans and decisions.

Unfurling the national flag at the 1st Manipur Rifles Ground here on Independence Day, the Chief Minister said that before criticising every aspects of his government, anyone who has a grievance, doubt and curiosity should seek proper information through Right to Information Act and get the confusion cleared.

Without referring the recent incidence of death of two women, Singh also warned that strict action would be taken against private and government healthcare facilities if they deny admission and necessary treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Two women including a pregnant woman died earlier this month allegedly after hospitals in Imphal denied their treatments despite government’s instructions not to refuse admission or treatment of any patients.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people not to unnecessarily criticise or non-cooperate health professionals treating Covid patients.

Singh also announced ex-gratia scheme for the state martyrs.

The observance of the 74th Independence Day across Manipur was peaceful and incident free even as few militant outfits operating in the state have called for a total shutdown on Saturday to boycott the celebrations.

