Manipur reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Published: 18th August 2020
Imphal: As many as 78 new cases of COVID-19 and one death was reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.

Out of the 78 new coronavirus cases, five cases are of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 4,765 including 1,221 central security personnel.

Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 1,958 cases are active, 2,789 cases are of discharged patients, and the death toll stands at 18. The recovery rate is 58.53 per cent, said the health department.

With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country’s COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797.

