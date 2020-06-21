Manipur reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, total at 777

By Qayam Published: June 21, 2020, 10:01 am IST
Imphal: Manipur on Saturday reported 96 new cases of COVID-19, raising the number of total cases in the state to 777, officials said.

Of 96 new patients, 64 are men and 32 women, they said.

There 545 active cases in the state at present, with 232 of the total cases having been recovered from the disease and discharged, they added.

Most of the new cases of infection were reported from Tamenglong district where 31 persons tested positive, followed by Kangpokpi (22), Bishnupur (13), Senapati (12), Kamjong (six) and Kakching (five).

Four new cases were detected in Ukhrul, two in Imphal East and one in Tengnoupal district, an official of the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Source: PTI
