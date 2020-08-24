Manipur student develops mobile game Coroboi amid pandemic

Imphal: A class 9 student from Imphal, Baldeep Ningthoujam has developed a mobile game ‘Coroboi’ amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the description of the app on Google play store, “Coroboi, a boy from India(Manipur) is stranded and wants to return home. Wearing Leirum Phee (Manipuri traditional cloth) and a Mask, he will run towards his goal. He will be earning points during his journey. If the police caught him, a fine of 5000 points will be deducted”.

While talking to ANI, Ningthoujam said that he wants to become an ethical hacker.

“I want to be an ethical hacker and learn more about Artificial Intelligence and other technologies. My uncle had suggested me to develop a game on COVID. So I became interested. The development of the game completed last week and it was launched on Friday,” he said.

“It is new to me, so I browsed through YouTube and read articles for 3-4 weeks to fully understand it,” he added.

