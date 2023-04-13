Manipur: Three churches bulldozed in Imphal, Christians leaders express concern  

Three churches were bulldozed in an anti-encroachment drive by the authorities in Imphal’s East district Tribal colony, Manipur amid heavy security force deployment. Several church organisations expressed concerns regarding the demolition.

As per a report by Deccan Herald, the three churches – Evangelical Baptist Convention Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church Manipur and Catholic Holy Spirit Church – were razed down by authorities on Tuesday morning.

Today 11th April 2023 during the break of dawn at around 2:00am the Evangelical Baptist Convention Church (EBCC) had be destructed by the Manipur Government

With the given information it is said to believe that the Police's weren't allowing the church members to enter the church pic.twitter.com/QBXF6W4tgR — Nampi Romeo Hansong (@Nampiromeo2021) April 11, 2023

Government demolished Manipur Evangelical Lutheran Church this morning pic.twitter.com/dLTGZOrHn2 — Suanlyan Tungnung (@sltungnung) April 11, 2023

The demolition drive was carried out days after the Manipur high court withdrew its 2020 order for status quo on an order for an ousting drive by the BJP-led state government.

Following the demolition, the native Christian community gathered and offered prayers on the scattered pieces of churches. A local organisation filed a petition at the Manipur High Court. On April 4, the acting Chief Justice M V Muralidaran issued an order stating that the state authorities’ decision to evict the churches was based on documents, policy decisions, and the Supreme Court’s directions.

One of the priests opined that the demolition was wrong as the churches were not for any personal benefit of individuals or organisations, reports Deccan Herald.

Pastor Nehgzahau V Haupi as quoted by Northeast Live said, “The church was built in 1974, it has been around 49 years now. However, the government eviction notice came on December 24, 2020, and the high court protected the status quo for around three years. Now the high court has quashed our status quo, and things happened like this.”

The United Christain Forum of North East India (UCFNEI) also expressed their concern over the demolition. “We asked our people to pray for peace, will build churches again on authorized land, and be vigilant as it should not turn as disharmony in the locality,” a UCFNEI spokesperson said.

State chief minister N Biren Singh however, refused to comment on the issue.