Manipur urges MHA to share draft accord with NSCN-IM

Imphal/Kohima, Aug 19 : The Manipur government said on Wednesday that it had earlier requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to make available a copy of the draft agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) to the state government to facilitate it to express its views, an official release said.

An official release issued by the Home Department of the Manipur government said that the state government had earlier requested the MHA to make available a copy of the draft agreement with the NSCN-IM to the state government at least one month before the date fixed for consultation so that it may be in a position to express its views and comments.

“On the Naga issue, there is no discussion yet between Manipur and the Central government,” the release said.

According to officials in Nagaland, a nine-member team of NSCN-IM led by its chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah has been holding informal talks with the Centre since early last week in New Delhi as a prelude to the formal parleys expected to begin soon. Some significant development on the issue is expected by September.

While officials of the Home Ministry and the Nagaland government refused to say anything on the talks, the NSCN-IM delegation has expressed resentment against Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi, who is also the Centre’s interlocutor for parleys with various Naga outfits.

The NSCN-IM and intelligence sources said that while many of the 31 demands of the Nagas have been almost resolved, differences remain over a separate flag and separate Constitution.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had earlier asserted that the Centre’s ongoing peace talks with the NSCN-IM in Delhi won’t affect the territorial boundaries of his state.

Various civil society organisations in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam have strongly voiced their opposition to any decision that affected the territorial boundaries of these states.

United Committee Manipur (UCM), one of the influential civil society groups, has again urged the government and state leaders to make their stand clear on the issue.

The UCM said it always welcomed the peace process in the north-eastern region but would not compromise on any agreement that affected the territorial integrity of Manipur in any way.

In another development, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union has reiterated that there are no Nagas in their state, as claimed by the NSCN-IM, and asserted that any “territorial changes” while finding a solution to the Naga problem would not be tolerated.

Nagalim, a long-pending demand of the NSCN-IM for a separate Naga state, encompasses the Naga-inhabited areas of Myanmar as well as parts of northeastern states bordering Nagaland. The Nagalim map the outfit published a few years back includes Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Anjaw, Lohit, and Namsai districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Student and social organisations in Assam are also opposed to any settlement that affects the territorial boundaries of the state.

The NSCN-IM has held a number of rounds of negotiations with the central government in Delhi and even outside India after signing a ceasefire pact in August 1997. The Modi government signed a “framework agreement” with the NSCN-IM in 2015.

