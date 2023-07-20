Manipur violence: Cong, AIMIM give adjournment motion notices in LS

**EDS: SCREENSHOT** New Delhi: Inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, at Parliament house in New Delhi, Friday, May 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_26_2023_000132B)

New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and several other lawmakers from various opposition parties on Thursday gave adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session, to discuss the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has also given an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House to discuss the issue.

Although the Centre had on Wednesday assured after the all-party meeting that it will discuss the situation in Manipur, the emergence of videos showing two women being paraded naked while being groped by a mob in Manipur, is likely to lead to stormy scenes in Parliament.

The Congress has repeatedly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the situation in the northeastern state and even sought his response on the issue in Parliament.

But Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday rejected the opposition’s demand, saying that the Prime Minister will not speak in Parliament as the matter pertains to the Home Ministry.

Hundreds of people have been killed while more than 50,000 have been displaced due to the violence in Manipur since it broke out on May 3.

