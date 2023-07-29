Manipur violence: Political commentator Badri Sheshadri arrested for criticising CJI

Chennai: Political commentator and publisher Badri Sheshadri was arrested from his residence on Saturday for criticising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud over Supreme Court’s observation in Manipur violence case.

The arrest was made following a complaint filed by social activist and advocate, Kaviyarasu of Kadur village.

Sheshadri, according to police sources was arrested from his Mylapore residence and later brought to Perambalur district police headquarters.

According to police, the case against Seshadri was registered under Sections 153( wantonly giving provocation with the intention to create riot), 153 A( promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and 505 1(b)( with intent to cause or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai slammed the arrest of Badri Seshadri.

He said that DMK government has been targeting ordinary people for their opinion and added that the state government was unable to respond to the opinions of ordinary people and was resorting to arrests.