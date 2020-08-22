Manish Malhotra: Concept of fashion has evolved over the years

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 6:32 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 21 : Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra says the idea of fashion has changed over time, while opening up on the concepts of fashion and young fashion influencers in the digital era.

“Over the years, fashion and its concepts have evolved. While styling remains a significant factor, persona, conduct and confidence have become defining norms to make a mark in the industry.

Malhotra will be part of the second edition of “Myntra Fashion Superstar” on MTV, starting in September. “The show is a perfect platform for all fashion enthusiasts to showcase their skills and I’m sure it will give them the right push to work towards their dreams.”

The show intends to break stereotypes and change the conversation around fashion.

