Manish Malhotra receives notice from BMC after Kangana; know why

Mumbai: Popular Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra received a show-cause notice from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the civic body demolished Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s property in Bandra for ‘illegal and unauthorised’ alterations.

BMC issues notice to Manish Malhotra

“Under Section 351(1) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 and as per the Notification dated April 4, 2013, it has been notified that Manish Malhotra has erected/commenced erection of building/executed/commenced executions of certain work or changed the existing user at premises without permission from the competent authority,” the BMC said in the notice, a copy of which was accessed by ANI.

According to reports, the civic body has given Manish Malhotra seven days to respond to the notice to show sufficient cause as to why the said building or work should not be pulled down. If he fails to do so, the illegal portions could be razed, while the designer will be prosecuted under Section 475A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act.

The notice was issued by BMC as they noticed ‘illegal alterations’ of the property like unauthorised change of user from residential to commercial office on the first floor, unauthorised addition and alteration of partitions.

Where is Manish Malhotra’s office?

Malhotra’s office is located around the same vicinity as Ranaut. The fashion mogul operates out of a bungalow 6, 41 on Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill.

Kangana Ranaut Updates

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at Kangana Ranaut’s property. A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter. Kangana, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as “illegal alterations” at her office.