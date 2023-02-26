Manish Sisodia to CBI office

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th February 2023 4:28 pm IST
Manish Sisodia to CBI office
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives at CBI headquarters for his questioning in the liquor policy case, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a roadshow going to Rajghat enroute to CBI office for his questioning in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses party workers ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th February 2023 4:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button