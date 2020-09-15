Manjinder Sirsa files complaint against filmstars seen drugged in video

New Delhi, Sep 16 : Former Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against filmstars seen in a drugged state in a video.

He urged the NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana to thoroughly investigate this matter which can open pandora’s box in the already ongoing investigation about death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking to the media after submitting his complaint, Sirsa said that he had filed a complaint about this video with Mumbai police 10 months ago on August 1, 2019 but it failed to even initiate an investigation. He said that he had sent his complaint then through speed post and even had sent several reminders about it besides posting it on his official twitter handle.

He said that if the Mumbai Police had investigated this matter timely, then we might not have lost Sushant Singh Rajput.

He said that it is shocking to see that an elected Legislator had submitted a written complaint to Mumbai Police but it even failed to talk about it, which signals how efforts were made to scuttle this matter.

He said that we have submitted details to NCB Chief who has assured action as per law.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.