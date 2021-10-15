Manmohan Singh’s family reportedly upset on him being clicked in AIIMS

Hyderabad: The family of the ex-Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh is reportedly upset about he was photographed when Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met him at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Dr. Singh’s daughter, Daman Singh, in a statement on Friday claimed that her mother had objected to the presence of a photographer during the minister’s visit. However, her objections were ignored.

Daman Singh said, “My father is being treated for Dengue at AIIMS. His condition is stable but his immunity is low. We have restricted visitors due to the risk of infection. It was nice of the Health Minister to visit and express his concern. However, my parents were in no state to be photographed at the time.”

She further stated that her mother insisted that the photographer should leave the room, but that her request was completely ignored. “My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation,” she stressed. After seeing the former Prime Minister on Thursday, the minister reportedly posted a few photos of his visit to Dr Singh’s hospital cabin on his Twitter handle.

However, following a subsequent social media backlash, Mandaviya removed the photographs from his Twitter. There has been no official statement on the issue yet, from the AIIMS or the Health Ministry. After fever and complaints of severe weakness, the 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to the AIIMS on October 13. His condition is reportedly stable.