MANNERS OF INTERPRETING DREAMS

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

لَمْ يَبْقَ مِنْ النُّبُوَّةِ إِلَّا الْمُبَشِّرَاتُ Nothing remains of prophecy except glad tidings.

They said, “What are glad tidings?” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

الرُّؤْيَا الصَّالِحَةُ Righteous dreams. Source: Sahih Bukhari 6589, Grade: Sahih

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِذَا اقْتَرَبَ الزَّمَانُ لَمْ تَكَدْ تَكْذِبُ رُؤْيَا الْمُؤْمِنِ وَرُؤْيَا الْمُؤْمِنِ جُزْءٌ مِنْ سِتَّةٍ وَأَرْبَعِينَ جُزْءًا مِنْ النُّبُوَّةِ وَمَا كَانَ مِنْ النُّبُوَّةِ فَإِنَّهُ لَا يَكْذِبُ When the end times draw near, the dream of the believer can hardly be false. The dream of the believer is one of forty-six parts of prophecy, and whatever is from prophecy cannot be false. Source: Sahih Bukhari 6614, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi

In another narration, the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

وَأَصْدَقُكُمْ رُؤْيَا أَصْدَقُكُمْ The most truthful of you are those with the truest dreams. Source: Sahih Muslim 2263, Grade: Sahih

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْ رَآنِي فِي الْمَنَامِ فَسَيَرَانِي فِي الْيَقَظَةِ أَوْ لَكَأَنَّمَا رَآنِي فِي الْيَقَظَةِ لَا يَتَمَثَّلُ الشَّيْطَانُ بِي Whoever sees me in a dream, then he has seen me in wakefulness, for Satan cannot resemble me. Source: Sahih Muslim 2266, Grade: Sahih

Abu Sa’eed Al-Khudri, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِذَا رَأَى أَحَدُكُمْ رُؤْيَا يُحِبُّهَا فَإِنَّمَا هِيَ مِنْ اللَّهِ فَلْيَحْمَدْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهَا وَلْيُحَدِّثْ بِهَا وَإِذَا رَأَى غَيْرَ ذَلِكَ مِمَّا يَكْرَهُ فَإِنَّمَا هِيَ مِنْ الشَّيْطَانِ فَلْيَسْتَعِذْ مِنْ شَرِّهَا وَلَا يَذْكُرْهَا لِأَحَدٍ فَإِنَّهَا لَا تَضُرُّهُ If one of you sees a dream he likes, then verily it is only from Allah so let him praise Allah for it and let him speak about it. If one of you sees something else he hates, then verily it is from Satan so let him seek refuge in Allah from its evil, and let him not mention it to anyone for it will not harm him. Source: Sahih Bukhari 6584, Grade: Sahih

Abu Qatadah, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said:

الرُّؤْيَا الصَّالِحَةُ مِنْ اللَّهِ وَالْحُلْمُ مِنْ الشَّيْطَانِ فَمَنْ رَأَى شَيْئًا يَكْرَهُهُ فَلْيَنْفِثْ عَنْ شِمَالِهِ ثَلَاثًا وَلْيَتَعَوَّذْ مِنْ الشَّيْطَانِ فَإِنَّهَا لَا تَضُرُّهُ وَإِنَّ الشَّيْطَانَ لَا يَتَرَاءَى بِي The good dream is from Allah and the evil dream is from Satan. Whoever sees something he dislikes, let him blow to his left three times and seek refuge in Allah from Satan, for verily, it will not harm him. Verily, Satan cannot appear in my form. Source: Sahih Bukhari 6594, Grade: Sahih

Jabir, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِذَا رَأَى أَحَدُكُمْ الرُّؤْيَا يَكْرَهُهَا فَلْيَبْصُقْ عَنْ يَسَارِهِ ثَلَاثًا وَلْيَسْتَعِذْ بِاللَّهِ مِنْ الشَّيْطَانِ ثَلَاثًا وَلْيَتَحَوَّلْ عَنْ جَنْبِهِ الَّذِي كَانَ عَلَيْهِ If one of you sees a dream he dislikes, let him blow to his left three times and seek refuge in Allah from Satan three times and let him turn from the side upon which he was sleeping. Source: Sahih Muslim 2262, Grade: Sahih

Wathila ibn Al-Asqa, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِنَّ مِنْ أَعْظَمِ الْفِرَى أَنْ يَدَّعِيَ الرَّجُلُ إِلَى غَيْرِ أَبِيهِ أَوْ يُرِيَ عَيْنَهُ مَا لَمْ تَرَ أَوْ يَقُولُ عَلَى رَسُولِ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ مَا لَمْ يَقُلْ Verily, the worst lies are for someone to attribute to himself a man who is not his father, to claim to have seen a dream he did not see, and to attribute a statement to the Messenger of Allah he did not say. Source: Sahih Bukhari 3318, Grade: Sahih

Success comes from Allah, and Allah knows best.

