MANNU celebrates its 23rd foundation day

Hyderabad: The city-based prestigious Urdu University—Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) celebrated its 23rd Foundation Day on Saturday.

Prof. Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University, who was the chief guest for the event, asked MANUU to establish a medical college in the city.

Tariq Mansoor, speaking about the Urdu language said, “Urdu is not a regional or religious language but a global language and it is a challenge for us to revive it. MANUU has proven that Urdu, popular for its poetry, is also fit for acquiring modern scientific knowledge and service to society in all walks of life.”

He also said that the manner in which MANUU is catering to Urdu medium education in subjects like computer science, social science, arts, humanities and Mass Communication is marvelous.

Prof. Tariq Mansoor also appreciated the high academic standard of MANUU which was earlier recognized by NAAC and also lauded the contribution of the Instructional Media Centre of MANUU in digitally enriching the Urdu Literature and Culture.

The program was welcomed and introduced by Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar who spoke about the importance of higher learning mechanism and MANNU’s background.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Mohd. Naseemuddin Farees, Dean, School of Languages.