MANNU’s: ‘Adab o Saqafat’ journal listed in UGC

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s Directorate of Translation and Publications has published the prestigious half-yearly research and referenced journal ‘Adab o Saqafat’ (Literature and Culture) by the UGC added to the care list.

As the reputed and renowned personalities of Urdu contribute their quality article to this journal, it has gained recognition in Urdu circles in a very short period.

Even before the launch of the UGC CARE list, the journal has permanently included in the list of UGC – approved Magazines and Journals.

The composition of ‘Adab o Saqafat’ Edited by Prof. Muhammad Zafaruddin, Director DTP, The magazine was launched in Sep 2015 and continues to be published. It is a Purely research journal that publishes authoritative articles.

Literature and Culture have the full support of Urdu universities from all over the country. All the issues of the journal can be read and downloaded on the website of Maulana Azad National Urdu University.