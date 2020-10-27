Manoj Bajpayee: I would have liked to explore dance more in the movies

Mumbai, Oct 27 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee has impressed many with his acting skills, but dancing in the movies is something he would have liked to explore more.

Bajpayee shakes a leg after a long time before the camera, for the song “Basanti” in his upcoming film, “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”.

“I would have liked to explore dance in movies more, but there was little scope for it in my choice of movies. I did enjoy dancing to the catchy beats of ‘Basanti’. It reminded me of ‘Satya’,” Manoj said referring to his 1998 film that saw him groove to the song “Sapne mein milti hai”.

“I am not a big fan of dancing, but I surely don’t mind when it facilitates the storytelling like in this track. I did have a good time after all and I hope people enjoy this little surprise from me,” added the National Award winner, who is known for his acclaimed roles in films as “Satya”, “Pinjar”, “Raajneeti”, “Gangs Of Wasseypur” and “Aligarh”.

“Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” is a comedy set in Mumbai of the nineties. Also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh, the film will release on November 13.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.