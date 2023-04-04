Manoj Bajpayee reveals RGV calls and ‘abuses’ him

Mumbai: Manoj Bajpayee is regarded as one of the best actors who fits in any role. His unique way of delivering dialogues and facial expressions is always loved by his fans. The actor worked with various directors but today we will tell about how Manoj Bajpayee sees popular director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV). The Gulmohar actor recently in an interview admitted that he owes his career to RGV.

The actor in an interview said that he is still in touch with RGV and they talk to each other quite often. He said RGV calls him sometimes to give him ‘gaalis’. He further said that RGV scolded him for featuring in a cameo for the remake version of the iconic song, ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’. The song starred Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani.

RGV is one of the renowned directors and has helped various people to achieve stardom. Recently, MM Keeravani had credited Ram Gopal Varma after his Oscar win, for giving him a break. Keeravani had said in an interview that ‘Ram Gopal Varma was his first Oscar’.

From ‘Satya’, ‘Kaun’ to’Shool’etc, Manoj Bajpayee and RGV worked together in several films. Bajpayee had also won his first national award for the ‘Best Actor In A Supporting Role’ for ‘Satya’.