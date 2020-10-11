Manoj Bajpayee: Self doubt is something every actor goes through

New Delhi, Oct 11 : Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and an experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee reveals that he still doubts himself.

“Self-doubt is always there. Acting is such a tricky art. It’s a craft that never lets you relax or feel confident about yourself. I”s something you are learning everyday,” Manoj reasoned, while speaking to told IANS.

“You can’t afford to go wrong in this. It’s an ongoing process of learning. Self-doubt is something each and every actor goes through everyday. I am no different from anybody,” he said.

Manoj is currently riding high on the praise for his rap number “Bambai main ka ba”. The rap song spotlights the dilemma of migrant workers in the country, and has been appreciated since its release on September 9.

On the film front, he will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Source: IANS

