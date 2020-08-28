Manoj Bajpayee teases collaboration with Anubhav Sinha

Manoj Bajpayee teases collaboration with Anubhav Sinha

Mumbai, Aug 28 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared that an exciting collaboration with his friend and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is in the pipeline.

“And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days Anubhav Sinha… Bas thoda intezar (just a little wait more),” Manoj tweeted, along with a picture in which he is seen going through some papers, which seems to be a script, with Sinha also overlooking.

In the picture, they seem to be standing by a train at a railway station.

Reacting to the post, Sinha wrote: “Bum Bum bole, bum bum bole.”

To which, Manoj said: “Bum Bum bole!! Ek hafte mein aa jaieye (let’s meet in a week’s time).”

Manoj was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, “Bhonsle”. It is the story of a man struggling to navigate a solitary life in self isolation. It was released on an OTT platform.

He will next be seen in the much-awaited second season of “The Family Man”.

