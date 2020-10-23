Manoj Bajpayee would take 4 hours to get his look right for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Mumbai, Oct 23 : It would take actor Manoj Bajapayee over four hours to get ready for his numerous avatars in the upcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhai.

The film, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has Bajpayee playing a detective who habitually slips into multiple disguises.

In the trailer, the actor is seen in the guise of a beggar, an old dabbawala, a turbaned Sikh, and a Maharashtrian woman in a nauvari saree, prosthetic work in place.

On Friday Bajpayee posted an Instagram video, created on time-lapse and showing the actor undergoing hours of dress-up procedure for his many looks in the film.

“Here’s a sneak peek into the mystery surrounding the national man of mystery! #SurajPeMangalBhari releasing this Diwali,” he wrote as the caption.

“Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” tells the story of a wedding detective agency that runs background checks on prospective grooms.

