Manoj Kumar recalls ‘special memories of life’ with Big B in ‘Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan’

New Delhi: It must be a nostalgic Tuesday for veteran star Manoj Kumar as he went back in time and shared his ‘special memories’ associated with the 1974 cult classic ‘Roti, Kapda Aur Makkan’.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kumar shared a throwback still featuring himself with megastar Amitabh Bachchan from their 1974 movie.

“Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan. Zindagi ki kuch khaas yaadein’ (some special memories of life), Kumar tweeted.

Kumar and Big B’s throwback picture caught the attention of social media users.

“The world is once again realising these 3 basic needs of life! However, hoping the elite class also realises this & become more empathetic towards their approach towards the downtrodden in & after this pandemic era! Love you Bharat Sir!” wrote one user.

“What a movie with melodious song, choreography and true’ representation of social issues,” another commented.

‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’ is a 1974 action drama film written, directed, and produced by Manoj Kumar, who headlined the project as well. The title of the movie is based on the Hindi phrase, which refers to the bare necessities of life.

The film is about a family for which Bharat (Manoj Kumar) attempts to provide after falling into a financial struggle. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay- the brother of Bharat and stars Zeenat Aman as Sheetal- Bharat’s love interest, Moushumi Chatterjee as Tulsi- a friend of Bharat in poverty, and Shashi Kapoor as Mohan Babu- a wealthy businessman.

It has been remade into the Telugu film ‘Jeevana Poratam’, and it is still considered to be highly influential, and one of the best Bollywood films of its era.