Manoj Singh share his views about NGO’s “operation smile”

Manoj Singh, Regional Manager, Compass Group visited two of the mercymission participating NGO’s Projects Smile Centres at Bhoopsandra and IIC Nagar.

He is happy with the working of both the centres.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=113451713637949&id=104774867838967

He says, ‘It is an honour to be at your office right now. I have seen your records and I have spoken to you colleagues over here. I am really happy to see your processes here; you keep the records and you approach the people, your database is so professional. I am really happy to associate with you. If we can take it to a larger space, a broader mass, all across Karnataka, through compass food services, and approach the people, I will be actually [sincerely] grateful to you sir. Thank you so much.’

