Manoj Sinha takes over as J&K LG

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 2:59 am IST
Srinagar, Aug 8 : Manoj Sinha on Friday took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at the Rajbhavan here. Sinha became the second Lt Governor of the UT replacing G.C. Murmu, who has been appointed as the Comptroller And Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Speaking to reporters after the oath taking ceremony, the LG said that his mission is to ensure all-round development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“J&K is India’s heaven. I have got an opportunity to work in J&K. August 5 is an important day in the history of J&K. After years of isolation, J&K has been brought into the mainstream. I met some officials who told me that in the past one year, many developmental works have been initiated. I will take forward the same process of development,” he said.

The new LG said that he hasn’t come to J&K with a specific agenda but there will be no discrimination with anybody and he will strive to induce confidence among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I want to tell the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their genuine grievances will be heard and efforts will be made for their redressal,” he said.

He said his mission is to end terrorism and put Jammu and Kashmir on the path of peace and progress.

