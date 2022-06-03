Man’s body found hanging in JNU campus

New Delhi: A body of an unidentified man, appearing to be aged around 40-45 years, was found hanging in the jungle area of the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus here on Friday, police said.

According to the official, a PCR call was received at around 6.30 p.m. after which the police staff rushed to the spot.

“The body is yet to be identified,” DCP, Southwest, Manoj C. said.

Meanwhile, a Crime Team and Forensic Team of Delhi Police were also called to examine the spot.

“An inquest proceeding has been initiated,” the DCP added.