Manuel Baum appointed head coach of FC Schalke 04

Berlin, Oct 1 : Bundesliga club FC Schalke 04 have appointed Manuel Baum as their new head coach. Baum has signed a contract with the Royal Blues until June 30, 2022.

The 41-year-old was previously employed by the German Football Association (DFB), where he was in charge of coaching the Germany U18s. He also provided support for the association’s coaching courses.

“Schalke 04 are a huge club with great tradition and a lot of potential. Our most pressing task is to bring positive results as soon as possible, both in training as well as in matches. I am convinced of the quality in our squad,” said Baum in a statement.

“We are convinced that Manuel Baum’s personality and coaching style are a great fit for Schalke 04. We would also like to thank the DFB for releasing him so quickly in order for him to take up this new role,” said Jochen Schneider, Schalke head of sport and communication.

Meanwhile, former Schalke player Naldo will also join the coaching staff of the club. The former centre-back played for the Royal Blues between 2016 and January 2019, featuring in 80 competitive games. Naldo has signed a contract until June 2022.

“It feels really good to be back at Schalke; everyone knows that this club has a place in my heart. I want to put everything that I’ve learnt in my 19-year playing career into being a member of the coaching team and supporting Manuel Baum as well as possible,” he said.

Source: IANS

