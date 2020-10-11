Manufacturing firms’ profit outlook in Oct-Dec remains negative

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 8:13 pm IST

Mumbai, Oct 11 : With businesses yet to revive amid the pandemic, the outlook for profit margins by Indian manufacturing companies continues to remain negative for the October-December quarter, according to a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The ‘Industrial Outlook Survey of the Manufacturing Sector for Q2:2020-21’ noted that respondents maintained negative sentiments on selling prices and profit margins in the July-September quarter, though pessimism moderated.

However, manufacturers expect further improvements in production, capacity utilisation and order books in Q3 of FY 2020-21. Going forward, respondents polled some recovery in the external demand situation and job landscape, the survey showed.

READ:  Active Covid cases fall below 50K-mark in Andhra

“The business expectations index (BEI) reverted to the expansion zone and stood at 111.4 in Q3:2020-21 from 99.5 in the previous quarter,” it said.

Further, the overall financial situation and availability of finance portrayed optimism.

It noted that the overall business sentiment in the Indian manufacturing sector, as reflected by the business assessment index (BAI), surged from a record low at 55.3 in the first quarter of FY 2020-21 to 96.2 in the second quarter, though it remained in the contraction zone.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 8:13 pm IST
Back to top button