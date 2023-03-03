Manushi Chhillar comes on board for Varun Tej’s aerial action ‘VT 13’

Mumbai: Actor Manushi Chhillar is all set to star opposite actor Varun Tej in the upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘VT 13’.

Taking to Instagram, Manushi shared an announcement video which she captioned, “Here’s to those who touch the sky with glory Excited to be teaming up with @varunkonidela7 in #VT13.”

Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Based on true incidents, the makers have now begun the shooting of the film.

‘VT 13’ marks the debut of the former Miss World in Telugu cinema.

Soon after Manushi shared the news on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Welcome to the Telugu film industry,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “All the best queen.”

A fan wrote, “Wishing you lots of luck!!”

Manushi marked her acting debut alongside actor Akshay Kumar in the period action drama film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

She will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film ‘Tehran’ opposite actor John Abraham.

The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.