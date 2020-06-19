MANUU admissions deadline extended

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has extended further the deadline for online applications in all PhD and other entrance based regular courses to July 10. Earlier, the deadline was June 20.

According to Professor M. Vanaja, Director — Directorate of Admissions, the date is being extended further in the view of the representations received from various stakeholders and the prevalent situation. The entrance tests schedule and counseling scheudles have also been postponed. The new scheduled will be revealed later.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the University website manuu.edu.in.

The entrance based courses include Ph.D. in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Translation Studies, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Education, Journalism and Mass Communication, Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, and Computer Science & SEIP.

Apart from Ph.D. programmes, B.Tech & M.Tech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D.El.Ed and Polytechnic Diploma in (Engineering-Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics) programmes are also being offered through entrance test.

The admissions in regular courses are available at the campuses of Hyderabad, Lucknow, Srinagar alongside the colleges of Teacher Education situated at Bhopal, Darbhanga, Aurangabad, Asansol, Sambhal, Nuh, Bidar and at five polytechnics in different parts of the country.

Admissions for merit based courses will continue till August 10.

For details or any clarifications, please email the Directorate of Admissions at admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in or visit the University’s website (manuu.edu.in).