MANUU: Admissions for MA Women studies program started

Hyderabad: The admission for M.A. Women’s studies program for the academic year 2021-2022 has started. The last date for submission of the online form is September 30, 2021.

Any graduate – male and female – or who has completed courses from registered Arabic seminaries (Madrases) deemed to be equal to the graduation can apply for admission for this program.

List of Arabic seminaries whose graduates are eligible to seek admission for this program is given below:

Application form and prospectus can be downloaded from the MANUU website.