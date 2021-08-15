MANUU: Admissions for MA Women studies program started

By Neha|   Updated: 15th August 2021 11:15 pm IST
Maulana Azad National Urdu University campus in Hyderabad. (Photo: Siasat)

Hyderabad: The admission for M.A. Women’s studies program for the academic year 2021-2022 has started. The last date for submission of the online form is September 30, 2021.

Any graduate – male and female – or who has completed courses from registered Arabic seminaries (Madrases) deemed to be equal to the graduation can apply for admission for this program.

List of Arabic seminaries whose graduates are eligible to seek admission for this program is given below:

MS Education Academy

Application form and prospectus can be downloaded from the MANUU website.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button